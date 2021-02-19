Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
February 19 2021 8:41am
01:47

Saskatchewan government issues tender for COVID-19 outbreak emergency support staff

Saskatchewan’s Health Ministry is assembling a designated emergency team to deal with outbreaks in personal care homes, but some groups don’t agree with it.

Advertisement

Video Home