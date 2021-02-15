AHL February 15 2021 10:39am 01:11 Manitoba Moose plan to move to the Iceplex Global News has learned the Manitoba Moose plan to play part of their season out of the Bell MTS Iceplex Manitoba Moose plan to move to the Bell MTS Iceplex <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641438/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641438/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?