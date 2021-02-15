Manitoba Moose plan to move to the Bell MTS Iceplex

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Moose plan to move their games to the Bell MTS Iceplex.

It’ll be puck drop as normal for the Moose at the Bell MTS Place Monday as the team kicks off their season opener, but big changes are in the works for AHL team.

Global News has learned the Jet’s farm team plans to make the move to the Iceplex after returning from their four-game road trip in Quebec against the Laval Rockets in late February.

That means for the team’s first four home games, it’ll be business as usual at the Bell MTS Place.

But come March, the team’s new barn is expected to the Bell MTS Iceplex.

The team told Global News the move is due to the enhanced NHL protocols that were announced late last week.

While the current plan is to have the Moose move to the Iceplex, the team highlights that COVID-19 is an evolving situation, making their decisions fluid.