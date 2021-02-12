Coronavirus February 12 2021 2:27pm 02:04 Montreal’s Ecomuseum reopens amid coronavirus pandemic The Ecomuseum in Montreal’s West Island is officially open once again after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close for months. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Coronavirus: Quebec’s Ecomuseum reopening brings relief and concern <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637757/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637757/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?