Sports February 10 2021 6:47pm 01:45 Lethbridge fighter eyes intercontinental Muay Thai title Lethbridge’s Cody Jerome will look to continue an undefeated start to his professional career when he fights in Mexico next month. Danica Ferris has more. Lethbridge fighter Cody Jerome to answer the bell in intercontinental title bout <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7633530/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7633530/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?