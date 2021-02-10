Lethbridge fighter Cody Jerome to answer the bell in intercontinental title bout

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge’s Cody Jerome has gone undefeated through four fights since turning pro, and now he’s eyeing his biggest bout yet.

The 24-year-old will travel to Rosarito Beach, Mexico to battle for the World Muay Thai Council (WMC) intercontinental title.

“It’s just one step below a world title,” Jerome said. “It’s a big deal, it’s the biggest title I’ve ever fought for.”

Jerome has been working at his craft for nine years and says the popularity of the UFC has lent itself to an ever-growing talent pool in his favourite discipline.

“Muay Thai is called ‘the art of eight limbs,’ so it’s punches, kicks, knees and elbows,” he said. “The sport has grown big time in Canada in the last few years, but it still has a long way to go.

“I’m a little bit biased, but I think it’s the most exciting sport there is.” Tweet This

To reach his next goal, Jerome will have to beat Jose Ruelas; with his opponent having the advantage of fighting on home soil.

It’s the first time Jerome will fight in front of a live crowd since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and he says he can’t wait to embrace not being the crowd favourite.

“Once the bell rang, it was business as usual, but walking out without that crowd energy was definitely a little weird,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to fight with a crowd again, and just feed off that crowd energy, even if I am the enemy.”

Jerome’s detailed preparation has featured less time with training partners and more time alone due to COVID-19. But despite the differences, he says he is more confident than ever.

“Jose is a really tough fighter (and) I’m excited to fight him because you know you have to fight the best to be the best,” Jerome said.

“I just think I have more tools than him. I think I’m a more complete muay Thai fighter than him, and that’s why I think I’ll win.”

Jerome is co-headlining the Triumphant 10 card, set for March 13.