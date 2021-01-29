Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
January 29 2021 9:43pm
02:00

Northern B.C. Indigenous family alleges systemic racism at Kitimat hospital

A northern B.C. family is alleging systematic rascism, after a family tragedy. Rumina Daya reports.

