Global News Hour at 6 BC January 29 2021 9:43pm 02:00 Northern B.C. Indigenous family alleges systemic racism at Kitimat hospital A northern B.C. family is alleging systematic rascism, after a family tragedy. Rumina Daya reports. Pregnant Indigenous woman turned away from Kitimat hospital before stillbirth, family claims