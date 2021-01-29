Pregnant Indigenous woman turned away from Kitimat hospital before stillbirth, family claims

Send this page to someone via email

A Kitimat family is demanding answers, amid allegations the local hospital turned a pregnant First Nations woman away who later delivered a stillborn baby.

“She’s devastated. She’s broken. Living her worst nightmare,” Dustin Gaucher said of his niece.

Gaucher said his niece, who was about two weeks overdue, went to Kitimat General Hospital early Thursday morning with steady contractions, but was instead re-directed Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace.

Gaucher alleged that the hospital did not offer transport, leaving a family member to drive her the 60 km to the neighbouring community.

“I was told she was denied service for whatever reason,” he said, alleging that staff didn’t check how far she was into labour, and refused to break her water or do a caesarian section.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they couldn’t do it there, it should have been clearly communicated why not and (she should have been) transported accordingly, like a human being.”

It was not immediately clear what went wrong with the birth, and Gaucher said doctors have yet to offer an explanation to his niece.

A spokesperson for Northern Health said they couldn’t discuss individual cases due to privacy.

1:57 Canadian ministers to meet with stakeholders to address systemic racism in health-care system against Indigenous peoples Canadian ministers to meet with stakeholders to address systemic racism in health-care system against Indigenous peoples – Oct 15, 2020

However, they confirmed the maternity ward at Kitimat General Hospital is currently operating as normal, and has the capacity to perform deliveries, including Caesarian sections.

Mills Memorial Hospital does have neonatal and obstetric specialties, they said, and patients in some cases are referred there if they have high care needs or require specialist support.

Gaucher said the entire family is reeling, but plans to take the issue up with health officials.

Story continues below advertisement

He said his niece had given him permission to go public with her experience to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“If we didn’t (put the story on social media), we wouldn’t have a response, and it would be just another First Nations baby swept under the rug. The systemic racism in Kitimat is ridiculous,” he said.

“You know how hard it is to tell your boy that he’s not an uncle? It’s heartbreaking to look at your sister, to listen to the story of what happened, to basically the equivalent of one of my children.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday that Northern Health had launched a review into the incident, that would include the family and the health-care facilities involved.

Dix said that he too could not comment on specific cases for privacy reasons, but acknowledged that systemic anti-Indigenous racism exists in the health-care system.

“We expect those in our health-care system across our province to provide culturally safe care to indigenous people and all patients, no matter the situation,” Dix said.

“Allegations of racism are always taken seriously. There is no place for racism in our health-care system, and any discriminatory or racist behaviour is a violation of our principles, policies and values.”

Story continues below advertisement

In November, the B.C. government apologized for anti-Indigenous racism in the healthcare system, after a months-long investigation found wide-spread racism in the health care system including fear from Indigenous people to access hospitals due to racism.