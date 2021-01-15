Global National January 15 2021 6:02pm 02:05 Son of 98-year-old COVID-19 survivor urges public health compliance in Saskatchewan Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer is considering stricter public health measures as COVID-19 cases climb. Son of 98-year-old COVID-19 survivor urges public health compliance in Saskatchewan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7579988/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7579988/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?