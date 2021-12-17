Global National December 17 2021 7:54pm 02:17 Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada Over the years, wild boars have become increasingly common in parts of Canada. But researchers say these creatures are nightmares. Mike Drolet explains the danger behind the invasive species. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8460733/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8460733/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?