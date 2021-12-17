Menu

Global National
December 17 2021 7:54pm
02:17

Ecological trainwreck: the danger of wild pigs in Canada

Over the years, wild boars have become increasingly common in parts of Canada. But researchers say these creatures are nightmares. Mike Drolet explains the danger behind the invasive species.

