Residential school discoveries highlight Canada’s long road to reconciliation

The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan says it’s uncovered an estimated 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School. The facility is just one of about 140 “schools” the country used to culturally assimilate Indigenous children, thousands of whom died after living in deplorable conditions. Eric Sorensen hears from advocates about how deaths could have been prevented, how Indigenous people are still mistreated by the government, and the calls for concrete action from Ottawa.