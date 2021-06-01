Menu

Global National
June 1 2021 8:28pm
01:49

The technology helping Indigenous communities search for remains of lost children of residential school sites

Indigenous communities across Canada are determined to find the gruesome truth of what happened to students who went missing from the country’s 139 residential schools. In Saskatchewan, the Cowessess First Nation is using similar ground-penetrating radar technology that uncovered the remains of 215 children in unmarked burial sites at a former B.C. residential school. Ross Lord explains the goal of the searches, and the methods being used.

