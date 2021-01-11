Menu

News
January 11 2021 8:41pm
B.C. woman has third generation New Year’s baby

The first baby of the new year is always cause for celebration and for one B.C. family it has also become a tradition. The family recently welcomed a third generation New Year’s baby.

