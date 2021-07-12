Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 12 2021 9:40pm
01:41

Heartwarming reunion of Lytton resident and dog that was left behind

Global’s Catherine Urquhart has the heartwarming reunion between a Lytton resident, and the dog she lost as she fled the devastating wildfire that destroyed her community.

