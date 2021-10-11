Menu

Canadian Thanksgiving
October 11 2021 8:06pm
Pumpkin patch fun on Thanksgiving Day in Kelowna

Thanksgiving traditions are even more cherished amid the pandemic and McMillan Farms in Kelowna has noticed an uptick in business for their annual pumpkin patch event. Sydney Morton spoke with families to find out how they are marking the occasion.

