Canadian Thanksgiving October 11 2021 8:06pm 01:43 Pumpkin patch fun on Thanksgiving Day in Kelowna Thanksgiving traditions are even more cherished amid the pandemic and McMillan Farms in Kelowna has noticed an uptick in business for their annual pumpkin patch event. Sydney Morton spoke with families to find out how they are marking the occasion. Families spend Thanksgiving Day at McMillan Farms in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8258877/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8258877/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div>