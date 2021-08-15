Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle
August 15 2021 12:43pm
01:08

Bride and Groom wakesurf after ceremony

A couple from Calgary tied the knot and couldn’t resist the call to wake surf post-nuptials, what happened next was a joyous spectacle. Sydney Morton has more.

Advertisement

Video Home