Canada
January 6 2021 5:51pm
01:21

Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver

A small group gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Wednesday to show support for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.S. Capitol was occupied by pro-Trump rioters.

