Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Politics

Organizer of U.S. election result protest in Red Deer charged

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 2:46 pm
Click to play video 'Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver' Pro-Trump supporters gather in downtown Vancouver
WATCH (Jan. 6): A small group gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery Wednesday to show support for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump as the U.S. Capitol was occupied by pro-Trump rioters.

The person who organized a protest in Red Deer Wednesday has been charged under the Public Health Act.

READ MORE: U.S. Capitol secured after violent protest in support of Trump leaves 1 woman dead

RCMP said officers were called to a demonstration near City Hall Park at around noon.

“Approximately 30 individuals were gathered to demonstrate the U.S. elections result at the corner of Ross Street and 49 Ave.,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

Read more: Premier Kenney, Alberta’s Opposition leader condemn storming of U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters

The Red Deer RCMP Downtown Patrol Unit responded.

“The gathering was found to be in contravention of current public health guidelines and the group organizer was subsequently charged under the Public Health Act,” RCMP said.

Read more: Small pro-Trump rallies break out in Canada amid chaos at U.S. Capitol

Many people then left the rally, RCMP said, and the event ended at 3 p.m.

Read more: 5 charged following weekend anti-mask rally in Calgary

The individual was not named by RCMP. They are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 28.

Click to play video 'Washington, D.C. mayor calls for Trump, rioters who stormed Capitol to be held accountable' Washington, D.C. mayor calls for Trump, rioters who stormed Capitol to be held accountable
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
