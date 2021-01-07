Organizer of U.S. election result protest in Red Deer charged

Send this page to someone via email

The person who organized a protest in Red Deer Wednesday has been charged under the Public Health Act.

RCMP said officers were called to a demonstration near City Hall Park at around noon.

“Approximately 30 individuals were gathered to demonstrate the U.S. elections result at the corner of Ross Street and 49 Ave.,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The Red Deer RCMP Downtown Patrol Unit responded.

“The gathering was found to be in contravention of current public health guidelines and the group organizer was subsequently charged under the Public Health Act,” RCMP said.

Many people then left the rally, RCMP said, and the event ended at 3 p.m.

The individual was not named by RCMP. They are scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 28.