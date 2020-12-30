Menu

Air Ambulance
December 30 2020 5:18pm
01:19

Injured snowmobiler rescued by Vernon Search and Rescue

Vernon Search and Rescue members came to the aid of an injured snowmobiler near Enderby. The person was airlifted, then transferred to an awaiting air ambulance team.

