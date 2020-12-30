Injured snowmobiler airlifted to safety by Vernon Search and Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon Search and Rescue members came to the aid of an injured snowmobiler this week.

Calling it a difficult rescue, Vernon Search and Rescue said the snowmobiler was injured in the Hunters Range area near Enderby on Tuesday morning.

A helicopter winch team extracted the snowmobiler from the area before being transferred to an awaiting air ambulance team.

Read more: New canine members with Okanagan search and rescue crews expected to save lives

Global News was told the snowmobiler was hurt around 9 a.m., with the rescue taking place two hours later.

Search and Rescue said difficult terrain and poor weather made the rescue challenging. Notably, though, local snowmobilers were on scene with the injured person.

Story continues below advertisement

“The injured snowmobiler was lucky that those individuals nearby the accident had significant first aid skills,” said Vernon Search and Rescue, “had good communications with first responders, and that the time of day gave aerial rescue teams sufficient daylight for the task.”

Vernon Search and Rescue added that backcountry enthusiasts, including snowmobilers, should always be prepared with sufficient gear and to file a trip plan with family and friends.

1:25 Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service Vernon Search and Rescue volunteer celebrates 56 years of service – Nov 1, 2020