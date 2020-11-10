Global News at 10 Saskatoon November 10 2020 7:23pm 01:35 Saskatoon first responders, search and rescue, volunteers help dozens stranded by blizzard Saskatoon Search and Rescue, Fire and Police rescue dozens left stranded by blizzard. Now some of those helped are sending their thanks. Saskatoon first responders, search and rescue, volunteers help dozens stranded by blizzard <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455490/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7455490/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?