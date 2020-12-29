Menu

Lifestyle
December 29 2020 4:36pm
01:47

Kelowna Polar Bear Challenge goes online

Marking a fresh year with a refreshing icy dip in Okanagan Lake has been a tradition for years. Like many events over the course of the pandemic, the Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Dip is going online.

