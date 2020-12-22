Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
December 22 2020 9:55pm
02:03

Ice bombs damage multiple vehicles on Port Mann bridge

A number of vehicles suffered damage while crossing the Port Mann bridge during Monday’s snow storm. Grace Ke reports

