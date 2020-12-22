Menu

COVID
December 22 2020 10:01am
03:33

Checking in with the Dauphin Friendship Centre

Jeremy Smith, Executive Director of the Dauphin Friendship Centre, joins Global News Morning with more on how they are dealing with the pandemic.

