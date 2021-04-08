Menu

Coronavirus
April 8 2021 11:18am
00:52

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on getting his first COVID-19 shot

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister urges people to get their COVID-19 shot when they’re eligible, to help prevent a third wave in the province.

