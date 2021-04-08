Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Coronavirus
April 8 2021 11:16am
01:26

Premier Brian Pallister is vaccinated against COVID-19

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister received his first COVID-19 inoculation Thursday, courtesy of Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Medical Health Officer.

Advertisement

Video Home