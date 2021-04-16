‘Open your eyes:’ Manitoba health officer says to people who think COVID-19 is fake

When asked what the impact fake news has had in the fight against COVID-19 from a public health perspective, Manitoba’s deputy chief public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal pointed to all the ICU hospitalizations throughout the pandemic, saying they don’t contain “make-believe individuals.” He also spoke about the vast amount of science, visuals and evidence from around the world that had been made public, but basically, all people had to do was “open their eyes” to see the “realness” COVID-19 has had on our lives.