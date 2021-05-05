Menu

Coronavirus
May 5 2021 8:27am
01:58

Why don’t children spread COVID-19 as much as adults? Manitoba experts weigh in

Paediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Jared Bullard explains his research on why children don’t spread COVID-19 as much as adults do.

