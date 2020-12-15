Coronavirus: Quebec announces extension of holiday break, mandatory work from home

Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced the province would be extending the holiday break until at least Jan. 11 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. He said this does not change the original plan for high schools, but elementary schools must also remain closed until Jan. 11. He said they are also asking office employees to work from home starting Dec. 17. However, they also announced some relaxing of restrictions during this period involving outdoor activities, and people living alone being able to join one other family bubble.