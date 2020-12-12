Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
December 12 2020 12:13pm
01:58

Daughter shares story after mom dies of COVID-19 at Regina’s Parkside Extendicare

A Regina woman is sharing her story after her mother died in the COVID-19 outbreak at Parkside Extendicare last week and says the government could have done more.

