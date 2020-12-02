Proposed legislation has conservation authorities across Ontario sounding the alarm

The province has recently proposed legislation which it says will reduce red tape and speed up development, and that has conservation authorities across Ontario sounding the alarm.

Conservation Ontario says the bill weakens the Conservation Authorities ability to protect the environment by reducing the input they have when it comes to development, and they say that, in turn, could lead to more flooding, erosion and drought. Andy Mitchell, chair of the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority spoke with Global News Morning Peterborough anchor Lindsay Biscaia about the proposed bill, and what it means here in Peterborough.