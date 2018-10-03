The Morning Show on CHEX October 3 2018 11:23am 03:42 Peter Weygang campaigns to be City of Kawartha Lakes next mayor The 4 part series of speaking with City of Kawartha Lakes mayoral candidates continues. Today’s guest; Peter Weygang. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4512796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4512796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?