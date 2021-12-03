Menu

The Morning Show on CKWS
December 3 2021 7:40am
05:51

Paralympian Marissa Papaconstantinou discusses the need to grow para sports at the grassroots level for children with disabilities.

Marissa Papaconstantinou has partnered with the Ontario Sport Network for the “This is Your Sport” campaign.

