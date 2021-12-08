The Morning Show on CKWS December 8 2021 12:41pm 05:54 How to hit the slopes safely this ski season GNM speaks with Paul Pinchbeck, President of the Canadian Ski Council the state of skiing across Canada, along with the safety protocols in place. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8434003/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8434003/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?