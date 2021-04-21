Menu

The Morning Show on CHEX
April 21 2021 1:36pm
04:21

Queen’s Park developments and drama

There has been a lot of new developments coming out of Queen’s Park these days, with the province announcing new restrictions, border closures, backtracking on some new rules, all while COVID-19 case numbers continue to skyrocket and hospitals struggle under an influx of patients.
All the drama has led some to call for Premier Doug Ford’s resignation.
Trent University professor and political analyst David Sheinin spoke with Global News Morning Peterborough about the issues.

