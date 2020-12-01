Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
December 1 2020 5:44pm
01:29

Man dead, woman injured after central Toronto shooting

Toronto oolice are investigating after a man and woman were found shot near Dufferin Street and Glen Park Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Shallima Maharaj reports.

