Man dead, woman critically injured after daylight shooting in central Toronto

A man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Toronto Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Park Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said two people were found in a pickup truck with gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a police escort. A spokesperson told Global News the woman had life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a male suspect who was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit with a hood. It’s believed they left the area in a grey hatchback vehicle.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Dufferin St + Lawrence Av W

– police are on scene investigating

– man has succumbed to his injuries

– this is now a homicide investigation

– woman has been transported to hospital by emergency run

– road closed in the area @TTCnotices#GO2271563

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 1, 2020