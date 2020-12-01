Man dead, woman critically injured after daylight shooting in central Toronto

A man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Toronto Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Park Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 3:30 p.m.
Toronto police said two people were found in a pickup truck with gunshot wounds.
Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a police escort. A spokesperson told Global News the woman had life-threatening injuries.
Officers are looking for a male suspect who was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit with a hood. It’s believed they left the area in a grey hatchback vehicle.
More to come.
