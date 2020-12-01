Menu

Crime

Man dead, woman critically injured after daylight shooting in central Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Avenue and Glen Park Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a shooting.
Officers were called to the area of Dufferin Avenue and Glen Park Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday with reports of a shooting. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

A man has died and a woman is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Toronto Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Glen Park Avenue, south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 3:30 p.m.

Toronto police said two people were found in a pickup truck with gunshot wounds.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Toronto paramedics rushed the woman to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre with a police escort. A spokesperson told Global News the woman had life-threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a male suspect who was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit with a hood. It’s believed they left the area in a grey hatchback vehicle.

More to come.

