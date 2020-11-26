Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
November 26 2020 11:58am
01:48

NAV Canada could scale back operations at Regina airport following review

A review by the company that runs the control tower at Regina International Airport have some concerned that staff, and future growth plans, could be grounded.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home