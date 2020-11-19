Menu

COVID-19
November 19 2020 10:38am
05:17

Answering your COVID-19 questions, Nov. 19

With Moderna and Pfizer announcing possible COVID-19 vaccines, virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk answers why Canadians shouldn’t be hesitant to get vaccinated.

