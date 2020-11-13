Menu

Global National
November 13 2020 8:47pm
01:36

911 call triggers major police presence in Montreal

Police in Montreal converged on the offices of video game developer Ubisoft after receiving a 911 call. But as Dan Spector reports, police couldn’t find a threat.

