Canada
November 7 2020 6:37pm
02:07

Montreal man funding cancer charities one can at a time

Jim Morrison, a man from Montreal’s West Island, collects empty cans and bottles and turns the returns into valuable funds for various cancer charities. Tim Sargeant has the story.

