Global News at 10 Regina
October 28 2020 9:41am
01:40

Scott Moe awaiting results of close races to form caucus, get to work on 4th mandate

It’s a fourth consecutive majority for the Saskatchewan Party and in Scott Moe’s first interview since the election, he focused on a surprise.

