More people ordered to isolate after an outbreak was declared at Kelowna school

A Kelowna school will remain closed until at least Nov. 4, possibly longer, after an outbreak of COVID-19 was declared at the facility last week. And tonight Interior Health has confirmed that more people are isolating as a result of the outbreak at the Francaphone school. And as Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, almost a dozen people have also been ordered to isolate after possibly being exposed to the virus at another school, also in Kelowna.