“They are not really addressing the situation at KSS as seriously as it is,” parents grow increasingly concerned as more COVID cases are announced at Kelowna Secondary School.
More potential exposures have been flagged at three Kelowna schools in the last day–Kelowna Secondary School, KLO Middle School and Casorso Elementary. All three have already had several other potential exposure dates. But with the case count rising in Interior Health –it has many parents growing increasingly concerned and demanding more information from the health authority. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.