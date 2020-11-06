Interior Health and school administrators urge the public to do their part in keeping schools safe as COVID exposures grow at Kelowna schools.

The number of COVID cases is growing at schools across Kelowna. But despite more exposures, Interior Health and the district’s superintendent maintain local schools are still very safe with stringent safety measures in place. And with the exception of one Francaphone school in Kelowna, there have been no outbreaks of the virus at any other school in B.C.–and the public is being urged to help keep it that way. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.