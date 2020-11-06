Coronavirus: More confirmed cases announced at Central Okanagan schools

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth public school in Kelowna was announced this week as having a confirmed coronavirus case.

Central Okanagan Public Schools said a member of the KLO Middle School community has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district made the announcement Thursday night, adding the member is self-isolating at home and has support from local public health teams.

Interior Health listed the exposure date as Oct. 30 and Nov. 2.

Also Thursday night, the school district reported a second confirmed case at Okanagan Mission Secondary (Nov. 2-3). That school member was said to be self-isolating at home.

That followed a school district release on Wednesday, Nov. 4, announcing that a member of the OKM school community had tested positive and was self-isolating. The exposure dates for that case were Oct. 28-30.

“Interior Health confirmed that there does not appear to be a relation between this case and the case announced Nov. 4,” said the school district.

Also this week:

A third case was announced Tuesday at Kelowna Secondary School (Oct. 28-30).

A single case was announced Thursday at Springvalley Elementary School (exposure date: Oct. 30);

Interior Health announced Thursday that the outbreak at École de L’Anse-au-sable (Oct. 13-16, 19-20) in Kelowna was over.

On Friday, Interior Health posted on its school exposure page what appears to be a second single case at St. Joseph Elementary, a private school in Kelowna.

The exposure date was listed as Nov. 2. The school was also listed as having an exposure case Oct. 21-22.

Global News has contacted the Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese for more information regarding the St. Joseph Elementary case.

According to B.C. Centre of Disease Control data, of the 821 cases in Interior Health since the pandemic began, 38 cases involve children under the age of 10, while 56 cases are people between the ages 10 and 19.

The majority of the cases involve people in their 20s at 220.