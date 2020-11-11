Kelowna father argues it’s wrong for homeschooled children to risk losing their spots in schools during pandemic

A deadline is approaching that is forcing parents in many school districts, including the Central Okanagan, to make a big choice: either continue homeschooling their children for the remainder of the school year or send them back to class. Once that upcoming deadline passes, students are at risk of losing their spot at the school. It’s something a Kelowna father says is wrong and may intimidate parents into sending kids back, when they don’t necessarily feel it’s safe during the pandemic. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.