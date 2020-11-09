Menu

November 9 2020 8:07pm
02:22

“What happens at schools reflects what happens in the community”, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges community members to do their part in ensuring schools remain open during second wave of pandemic

As cases of COVID spike around the province, more are making their way into B.C. schools, including here in the Okanagan. Interior Health has announced more cases of the virus at schools across the Central Okanagan. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, public health officials are urging all community members to do their part in ensuring schools can remain open during this second wave.

