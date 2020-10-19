Menu

World
October 19 2020 7:39pm
00:53

Tsunami warning sirens sound in Alaska after magnitude 7.5 earthquake off coast

Tsunami warning sirens began to sound on Monday evening after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska.

