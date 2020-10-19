Menu

Canada

Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after 7.5-magnitude earthquake

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Breaking News file

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has been detected off the coast of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey says.

The USGS said the earthquake occurred just before 5 p.m. ET on Monday, approximately 94 kilometres southeast of Sand Point.

The magnitude of the earthquake was upgraded from 7.4 to 7.5 just after 5:30 p.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

A tsunami warning was issued shortly after for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

Trending Stories

Read more: 5.9-magnitude earthquake near Taiwan sways buildings in Taipei

“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground,” the warning reads.

As of 5:15 p.m. ET, officials were evaluating whether there is a risk to residents of British Columbia.

–More to come.

