Tsunami warning issued for Alaska after 7.5-magnitude earthquake

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake has been detected off the coast of Alaska, the United States Geological Survey says.
The USGS said the earthquake occurred just before 5 p.m. ET on Monday, approximately 94 kilometres southeast of Sand Point.
The magnitude of the earthquake was upgraded from 7.4 to 7.5 just after 5:30 p.m. ET.
A tsunami warning was issued shortly after for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.
“If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground,” the warning reads.
As of 5:15 p.m. ET, officials were evaluating whether there is a risk to residents of British Columbia.
–More to come.
